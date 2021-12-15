Howard County’s $16 wage a sign of things to come | COMMENTARY

Under legislation approved by a 4-1 vote last week, the Howard County Council decided it’s time to raise Howard’s minimum wage to $16 per hour by 2026. The decision brought only modest objections — from within the council and from the broader community — and so it was hardly surprising when County Executive Calvin Ball signed it into law on Monday. This may be because Howard is not only Maryland’s wealthiest subdivision on a per-household basis but it is also heir to pioneering developer James Rouse’s vision for Columbia as a model community without race, religious or class segregation. The lone vote against the bill, from council member David Yungmann, came with concerns that local businesses would be disadvantaged compared to those in neighboring jurisdictions and a belief that the state of Maryland may yet take broader action on wages.
Mr. Yungmann will likely prove at least half right. Although the Maryland General Assembly just two years ago passed legislation raising the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2025, it’s clear that the subject will need to be revisited. Inflation rose to 6.8%, the highest level in the United States in 39 years as of November. The resurgent U.S. economy coupled with supply chain woes have helped create a supply and demand imbalance that continues to push prices higher. Under current Maryland law, the minimum wage will rise to $12.50 on Jan. 1 (for employers with 14 or fewer workers it will be 30 cents cheaper), moving to $13.25 a year later, $14 in 2024 and then $1 more in 2025. Howard County’s approach merely extends the arc by adding that extra $1 one year later (and also delays the higher minimum wage to mid-year for small employers).
Does a higher minimum wage add costs to some businesses? Absolutely. And, indeed, it likely has a ripple effect forcing companies to raise wages for positions regarded as well above minimum wage standards. That is a positive development, not a negative one. While it may raise payroll costs, it also raises families out of poverty and creates a stronger consumer base for those same employers. Just look around the country. The states with the highest minimum wages are also among the most economically prosperous in the U.S.: Washington, Massachusetts, Connecticut, California, all have state minimum wages above Maryland’s current level, and each one is also among the top 10 for median household income. Whatever the short-term costs to employers of slightly hire pay rates, it’s clearly not hurting them financially in the long run.
But that’s only half of the equation. A higher minimum wage does much good for families who are struggling to afford housing, food, utilities and proper health care. And experts point out a disproportionate share of those individuals are women and people of color. While $16 may seem like a lot when the federal minimum wage remains stalled at $7.25 per hour, it’s clearly not. As a senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research recently observed, the U.S. minimum wage would be $26 per hour today if it had been tied to inflation over the last 53 years. American workers have lost ground, and it shows in the growing income disparity between rich and working class. A more realistic minimum wage is just one modest way to try to bridge that gap — and address so many of the social ills that are tied to it. A lot of large employers in the Baltimore area have already increased their starting wage well above the state minimum.
Ideally, the federal minimum wage would be raised, as it hasn’t been touched in 12 years. And in Annapolis, state lawmakers would also offer some leadership moving forward. But given the usual partisan gridlock in Washington and the fact that 2022 is an election year for the Maryland General Assembly with members traditionally loathe to do anything too controversial while facing reelection, that’s probably unlikely. Alas, how much safer politically to be indifferent to the hardships facing janitors and landscape workers, child care aides or nursing assistants than to upset the usual deep-pocketed special interest groups that advocate against the minimum wage or other safety-net programs.
With this latest minimum wage boost, Howard County may be breaking new ground in Maryland, but it’s a pretty modest step and one that seems certain to draw a lot of company well before 2026 rolls around.
Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.