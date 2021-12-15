Howard County’s $16 wage a sign of things to come | COMMENTARY

But that’s only half of the equation. A higher minimum wage does much good for families who are struggling to afford housing, food, utilities and proper health care. And experts point out a disproportionate share of those individuals are women and people of color. While $16 may seem like a lot when the federal minimum wage remains stalled at $7.25 per hour, it’s clearly not. As a senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research recently observed, the U.S. minimum wage would be $26 per hour today if it had been tied to inflation over the last 53 years. American workers have lost ground, and it shows in the growing income disparity between rich and working class. A more realistic minimum wage is just one modest way to try to bridge that gap — and address so many of the social ills that are tied to it. A lot of large employers in the Baltimore area have already increased their starting wage well above the state minimum.