History is being made. President Trump is just the fourth U.S. president to face impeachment. Indeed, if he is impeached as expected, he will be only the third to face a trial in the U.S. Senate (Richard Nixon having resigned from office before he could be impeached). Yet in many respects, the proceedings have held all the drama of a late-night TV rerun. The basic facts of Mr. Trump’s Ukraine scheme aimed chiefly at former Vice President Joe Biden are not seriously disputed, no matter the outlandish protestations — whether in the GOP caucus, in the claims of a deeply servile attorney general or on the often comedic if seldom honest presidential Twitter feed. And Republicans in their Senate, to their shame, seem to only be contemplating how best to roll over in submission to their party’s leader. Possibly the only uncertainty left: lengthy defense with witnesses, as Mr. Trump prefers, or brief proceedings without, as it appears Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is contemplating.