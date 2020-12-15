Johns Hopkins’ slavery revelation another example of whitewashing American history | COMMENTARY

But the good thing is that Hopkins is ready to correct the record and officials have said this is just beginning of a period of self-scrutiny. Let’s just hope they follow through in meaningful ways. They can start by finding out more about the enslaved men; all that is known now is their ages: 50, 45, 25 and 18. Hopkins must find their names and then their descendants, and reach out to them so that they are not a faceless invisible part of Hopkins history. Hopkins is going to have to dig up all of its skeletons if it is every going to truly mend relations with neighboring communities that have so much distrust for the institution.