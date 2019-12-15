Lamar-mania is one fever none of us wants to recover from. The 22-year-old Baltimore Ravens quarterback is one of the most skilled players we’ve seen and a nice guy, to boot. While the team overall is having a stellar season, Mr. Jackson is its clear star. Reader JoAnne Fernandez summed up his qualifications perfectly in her nomination: He “has brought positive attention to Baltimore, added revenue to the city’s coffers from greater game attendance and related tourism, and boosted pride among people of all races and backgrounds in Maryland. In short, Lamar Jackson has brought people together at a time of serious divisions in our country, and, for that, he deserves to be honored.” We agree.