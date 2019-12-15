Dozens of you sent in nominations for The Baltimore Sun’s 2019 Marylander of the Year designation, which honors the person who’s had the most significant impact on the state this year. Some were serious (Elijah Cummings) and others slightly less so (Healthy Holly), but we considered them all, added a few, then whittled the list down to five finalists. You’ll have a chance to weigh in through an online poll (poll.fm/10476137) during the next two weeks, before The Sun’s publisher and editorial board announce the winner on Sunday, Dec. 29th.
Here are the finalists:
Elijah Cummings
Cummings was the top reader suggestion for Marylander of the Year, receiving three times as many nominations as the next fan favorite. Before his death in October, the longtime Democratic congressman from Baltimore had gained national prominence for his role in holding the office of the presidency accountable. His work as chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee paved the way for the House to introduce two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, and built upon his many years of fighting for what he believed in, from civil rights to civil interactions — even while defending his district against presidential Twitter tirades.
Lamar Jackson
Lamar-mania is one fever none of us wants to recover from. The 22-year-old Baltimore Ravens quarterback is one of the most skilled players we’ve seen and a nice guy, to boot. While the team overall is having a stellar season, Mr. Jackson is its clear star. Reader JoAnne Fernandez summed up his qualifications perfectly in her nomination: He “has brought positive attention to Baltimore, added revenue to the city’s coffers from greater game attendance and related tourism, and boosted pride among people of all races and backgrounds in Maryland. In short, Lamar Jackson has brought people together at a time of serious divisions in our country, and, for that, he deserves to be honored.” We agree.
Adrienne A. Jones
In a unanimous vote this spring, the Maryland House of Delegates chose Ms. Jones to be its next speaker, shattering both the color and gender barriers to the post. The Baltimore County Democrat, who succeeds the late Michael Busch, made history as the first woman and first African American to serve as a presiding officer in the Maryland General Assembly. Thus far, she’s made dozens of changes to House leadership and committee assignments and is expected to wield significant power in the coming legislative session.
William E. “Brit” Kirwan
After a long career in Maryland higher education, the former chancellor of the University System of Maryland and 26th president of its flagship campus said he reached “the capstone of [his] professional career” last month when the Maryland Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education he chairs — popularly known as the Kirwan Commission — endorsed a pre-K-12 public education improvement plan three years in the making. The plan, which outlines a path to better prepare Maryland students for career or college, is controversial and likely to be heavily debated in the General Assembly, particularly its price tag. But it’s put our focus on improving state education, and that’s a major achievement.
María Perales Sánchez
Ms. Perales Sánchez spends her days fighting for migrant workers in Baltimore, but a personal battle she’s waging may have an even greater impact on immigrants in Maryland and beyond. She was a student at Princeton University in 2017 when the Trump administration ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that had protected her from deportation and thousands of others who were unlawfully brought to the U.S. as children. Ms. Perales Sánchez, joined by Princeton and Microsoft, filed a lawsuit challenging the program’s termination. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on the case last month and we laud her determination.