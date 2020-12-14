Maryland’s budget shortfall: Don’t leave tax reform off the table | COMMENTARY

That’s why we would expect state legislators to be exploring not just ways to reduce spending but to augment tax revenues in the long-term in a way that won’t dampen Maryland’s economic recovery. There are quite a few choices in this regard and they are known to most in Annapolis. An advocacy group, the Maryland Fair Funding Coalition composed primarily of unions, non-profits and education advocates, has done an admirable job of spelling them out. The plan’s centerpiece proposal is to alter the state’s income tax rates to collect more from high-earners and less from those in the lower brackets. Much of the other reforms feature closing corporate tax loopholes including, most egregiously, the so-called “combined reporting” rule that would end the practice of out-of-state corporations shielding subsidiary profits from state corporate taxes. No fewer than 28 states and the District of Columbia have instituted it but Maryland is not one of them.