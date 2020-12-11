Baltimore transit needs much more than a tweek | COMMENTARY

And before anyone quickly jumps on board the movement to create a regional transit authority to govern public transit in the Baltimore region (an understandable move given how Charm City is the only one of the 50 largest transit agencies nationwide run entirely by a state), here’s a question: How will that new agency be funded? Unless the Maryland Department of Transportation is willing to commit the same dollars from the state’s transportation trust fund that currently go toward the MTA to finance that successor organization, this idea is a non-starter. And given the depleted state of the trust fund with enormous projects like the D.C. region’s half-built Purple Line light rail and the widening of Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway (as ill-considered as that boondoggle may be) still in the pipeline, don’t count on support from Governor Hogan — or even some Democratic lawmakers who have a taste for road construction in their districts.