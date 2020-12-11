Maryland’s ‘let them eat outdoors’ governor is woefully misinformed about the risk | COMMENTARY

First, he’s wrong. It takes only a glance at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website to find directives that express concerns about all forms of unmasked social gathering, which is what outdoor dining represents. That’s not “safe.” Outdoor dining is surely better than indoor dining, where ventilation is a greater problem, but that hardly makes outdoor dining risk-free, as health officers in both the city and Anne Arundel County have pointed out to anyone willing to listen. Secondly, it only requires the briefest of strolls from the State House in Annapolis to see how December outdoor dining often isn’t outdoors at all. For many restaurants, it has evolved into meals served in heated tents, veritable plastic bubbles, that offer an experience strikingly similar to indoor dining. We get that it’s tough to dress for dinner in 40-degree temperatures with subfreezing wind chills, which most outdoor heaters are no match for, but tents that restrict airflow are no solution.