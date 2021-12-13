Carroll schools should rethink unworkable politics ban | COMMENTARY

Last Wednesday, members of the Carroll County Board of Education were on the verge of approving new restrictions on political speech among county educators when the proposal was tabled, apparently because a last-minute addition — the suggestion of a tracking system to help report teachers who stray from political “neutrality” — caused a bit of a stir. Might it be a violation of their free speech rights guaranteed by the 1st Amendment? The board’s lawyer thought that could be the case. And that is probably the chief, if not sole, reason, a majority of the school board did not approve the policy, which is officially entitled “Political Neutrality of Carroll County Public Schools Employees” but might just as easily have been called “What The Hysteria Over Critical Race Theory Has Wrought.”
In short, the school board has scurried down the rabbit hole of political “neutrality” after receiving multiple complaints from county residents that critical race theory was being taught in schools when, of course, it was not — not by any reasonable definition anyway. But given the frenzy conservative media, most notably Fox News, has whipped up over teachers daring, for example, to have their students once in a while consider U.S. history with a critical, less white European-focused eye, it’s hardly surprising that some people living in one of Maryland’s most politically conservative counties (which voted for Donald Trump by a 24,000-vote margin in 2020) might have gotten that message.
The Carroll County policy would have required school employees to keep a “politically neutral stance in the classroom and curriculum” by refraining from “discussion of political issues, parties, and candidates” unless directly related to classroom content, and by not holding a classroom “captive” to the employee’s particular viewpoints.
For the record, we don’t think teachers should be in the business of seeking to indoctrinate students in any political viewpoint. But we are skeptical — highly, highly skeptical — that this is happening today in Carroll County or elsewhere. Rather, what appears to be taking place is a “solution” in search of a problem, and that’s the rub. It’s all very well to specifically ban teachers from engaging in political activity on the job (as the school system already does) or to ban advocating for the overthrow of the government (also already done — as if that even had to be spelled out). But it’s quite another to offer these vague warnings to remain neutral or to avoid discussion of issues outside the curriculum.
The reality is that such an approach can go too easily astray. It just takes one student with at least one angry parent to be outraged at some classroom discussion of a hot-button issue to suddenly generate a witch hunt of Cold War proportions. Perhaps the Carroll County edition of the House Un-American Activities Committee. Warning, educational content ahead: Did you know that the “pumpkin papers” made famous in the 1948 Whittaker Chambers-Alger Hiss case were hidden in a hollowed-out pumpkin at Pipe Creek Farm near Westminster? The question is, will teachers in Carroll County now be allowed to talk about that event from 73 years ago?
It has been our experience that teachers, whether in Carroll County or elsewhere, pride themselves on taking an evenhanded approach to politics and American history. Trying to limit what they can talk about sends a chilling message that Big Brother is watching to see if “Black Lives Matter” or maybe “Medicare for All” or some other liberal slogan gets floated in a classroom somewhere somehow, leading to teachers losing their jobs over it. And that, as Rochelle Eisenberg has astutely pointed out, would be a violation of free speech rights. Just ask Matt Hawn, the Tennessee public high school teacher fired for daring to talk to his students about an article in Atlantic magazine on white grievances written by Ta-Nehisi Coates; it launched a statewide ban on political speech by teachers. Gagging educators is not the road for any Maryland school system to follow.
