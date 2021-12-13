Carroll schools should rethink unworkable politics ban | COMMENTARY

For the record, we don’t think teachers should be in the business of seeking to indoctrinate students in any political viewpoint. But we are skeptical — highly, highly skeptical — that this is happening today in Carroll County or elsewhere. Rather, what appears to be taking place is a “solution” in search of a problem, and that’s the rub. It’s all very well to specifically ban teachers from engaging in political activity on the job (as the school system already does) or to ban advocating for the overthrow of the government (also already done — as if that even had to be spelled out). But it’s quite another to offer these vague warnings to remain neutral or to avoid discussion of issues outside the curriculum.