“She lied on the witness stand under oath,” Ms. Wilson wrote on the social media site. "I was facing the dais when [Ms. Mosby] made the throat slitting gesture but the reaction at my table was immediate. Those facing her immediately commented and I was right across from Syeetah and could [see] her face and reaction. At the end of the event I was standing with another ASA, who texted Mosby about her conduct and Mosby responded something to the effect of ‘that bitch is gone’ acknowledging what she had done at dinner.”