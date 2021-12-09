Maryland’s plan to counter pandemic learning loss must target students living in poverty | COMMENTARY

It should come as no surprise to anyone — not to teachers, not to parents and certainly not to school administrators — that student achievement test scores in Maryland public schools have declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland State Department of Education. While it’s too early to understand entirely what’s going on here, the drop appears significant, with just 15% of students passing math and 35% passing English. Even that assessment may somewhat overstate matters, given that pre-pandemic the math passing rate was about one-third and English was less than half. Students were learning during the pandemic, they were simply learning at a slower pace. And that’s the price paid for all the disruptions from the loss of in-person learning and the suspension of enrichment activities, along with the reinvention of public education on the fly that so many educators (and families) have struggled with.