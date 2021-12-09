Maryland’s plan to counter pandemic learning loss must target students living in poverty | COMMENTARY

It should come as no surprise to anyone — not to teachers, not to parents and certainly not to school administrators — that student achievement test scores in Maryland public schools have declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland State Department of Education. While it’s too early to understand entirely what’s going on here, the drop appears significant, with just 15% of students passing math and 35% passing English. Even that assessment may somewhat overstate matters, given that pre-pandemic the math passing rate was about one-third and English was less than half. Students were learning during the pandemic, they were simply learning at a slower pace. And that’s the price paid for all the disruptions from the loss of in-person learning and the suspension of enrichment activities, along with the reinvention of public education on the fly that so many educators (and families) have struggled with.
Exactly which schools and which students in Maryland have been hit hardest is not yet known. State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury has promised that such an assessment will be in hand by January. But we would go out on a limb here (and it’s probably not much of one) to predict that learning loss has been felt most keenly among low-income students. Wealthy families were surely better prepared for virtual learning — able to equip their children with computers, appropriate study spaces, high-speed broadband service and academic supports — than were families lacking such resources. In other words, the poor, who are disproportionately people of color, got poorer, with their existing educational disadvantages magnified by the pandemic.
That’s why it’s not too soon for school administrators, whether in Mr. Choudhury’s department or working on the local level, to be gearing up to bridge the gap with plans that target schools serving low-income neighborhoods. And we would go further and respectfully call on everyone — from community and business leaders to non-profit groups and religious organizations — to be joining in this important cause.
This is not the moment to expect already-stressed teachers to perform miracles. We need additional resources whether it’s in the form of tax dollars, such as the recent $1,000 bonuses handed out by the Baltimore County Board of Education to help retain and recruit employees, or its in the form of human resources. such as volunteers willing to tutor students or lead other after-school enrichment activities. This is a moment for strategic investment. All hands on deck.
Fortunately, the timing may prove fortuitous. As Mr. Choudhury has observed, the Maryland General Assembly has already authorized billions of dollars in new spending on public education over the coming decade under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. As one of the blueprint’s prime missions is to help overcome gaps between the haves and have-nots of K-12 public education, using these funds to address pandemic learning loss would be perfectly in keeping with lawmakers’ intent.
How might this play out? First, in further investment in school buildings so that they are better equipped to stay open during the pandemic. Second, expanding the school calendar and hiring tutors. Why not hire back, on a part-time basis, some of those educators who recently elected to retire early? Third, give schools more flexibility on how to spend money. Talk to any principal: The needs of specific schools can differ. Some may find spending money on mental health counseling to help students overwhelmed by their circumstances more valuable than, for example, buying new white boards.
Still, the overarching theme here ought to be equity. As we’ve noted countless times before, jurisdictions like Baltimore have much more challenging missions to educate students dealing with all kinds of trauma and hardship and unmet special needs in their lives before they even walk into a classroom than their suburban counterparts. And time is of the essence. Close the gap now, and this educational wound can heal; shortchange or delay the remedy, and the problem will be passed along from year to year like, well, a viral infection.
