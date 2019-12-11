Family leave is nothing new. President Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act into law nearly 27 years ago. But it only guaranteed unpaid leave. Maryland has followed a similar path requiring unpaid leave from medium-sized and above employers in the state. The problem is that many workers simply can’t afford to take anything close to 12 weeks off without a paycheck. Increasingly, employers are stepping up to provide that benefit. That government, whether federal, state or municipal, should be at the vanguard of that movement, too. Last year, Maryland did something about that, passing legislation expanding parental leave for all Maryland state and higher education employees to allow up to 60 days of paid leave (including existing annual and personal leave) joining just a handful of states and the District of Columbia that have taken similar action. The legislation, although initially opposed by Gov. Larry Hogan, was signed into law and went into effect in October.