Sure, the Southeast includes the higher income areas of Canton and Fell’s Point. It is also home to low-income neighborhoods like Berea and McElderry Park. Not to mention that there were plenty of other well-to-do neighborhoods in others parts of the city, that often get accused of benefiting from favortism, whose alleys sure aren’t getting preference from the public works department. Roland Park in the northern part of the city placed 15 requests for alley clean up and only 6.7% were completed on time, while Homeland made seven requests for cleanup only to see just 14.3% finished on time.