This is a timely discussion not only because it’s a matter of basic fairness in the era of the Trump tax cuts, which disproportionately helped the rich, but also because the Kirwan Commission recommendations on education improvements are eventually going to require local governments to come up with hundreds of millions of dollars more for their share of increased school aid in the coming decade. Where will that money come from? Imposing higher income tax rates on the wealthiest citizens might prove an attractive option. And here’s the best part: Such a targeted approach could mean most of us would not see any higher taxes at all and some might even get a break. That’s right, a tax cut. That’s what happened during the O’Malley tax reform, and it could happen again at the local level as rates drop for lower income earners.