Baltimore’s new leaders must address the crises first, then the rest. Here’s a to-do list | COMMENTARY

We hope the City Council and Mr. Scott will work together as they steer the city out of the pandemic. That did not appear to be the case with Bernard C. “Jack” Young in the mayor’s office. But we also need a strong checks and balances system, given recent corruption scandals. Mr. Scott was among a group of young progressive officials on the City Council who vowed change in government, and together they passed groundbreaking legislation to hold city officials more accountable. He supported many of these same council members on his ticket this election. But now that he is mayor, we need council members to make sure they don’t become a rubber stamp to their ally. Otherwise, their changes will be meaningless. We employ the council to in part hold Mr. Scott accountable.