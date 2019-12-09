We could go on and on about the cruelty of this, particularly around the holiday season, a time of year normally measured by our ability to help each other, not cause needless suffering. We would note, for example, that many of these people losing SNAP benefits receive no other assistance from government. Or how Democrats and Republicans alike have supported exemptions in the past. No fewer than 36 states currently use them in high unemployment areas. But would it do any good? Some people have hardened their hearts to such circumstances and believe passionately, and without evidence, that hunger in America is a figment of the imagination — even as the USDA itself estimates there are more than 14.3 million food insecure households in the U.S. (meaning households sometimes uncertain where their next meal is coming from because they lack the necessary resources to feed themselves and their loved ones).