Baltimore Co. school board, listen to your high school members | COMMENTARY

Frankly, we’re not certain that who serves as chair is particularly important. What’s notable is that a group of people who can’t work together well enough to select their own leaders are ill-equipped to tackle more meaningful challenges. As Exhibit A we would point to the fall debacle in which the system first announced that learning would be online through January and then abruptly changed course before changing course again, surprising all stakeholders. And then there was the recent ransomware attack that closed schools and about which Superintendent Darryl Williams had little to say to the public until County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. essentially pressured him into announcing this week that personal data of students and employees appears to be safe.