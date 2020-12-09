Baltimore Co. school board, listen to your high school members | COMMENTARY

One of the earliest lessons of grade school is the development of social skills. The shorthand for this: Does the student work and play well with others? For the second year in a row, the Baltimore County Board of Education has earned a low grade in this basic lesson, albeit performing slightly better than in 2019. Where the board was stymied in selecting its top two leaders entirely last year (an embarrassing 6-5 vote against the incumbents proving insufficient to unseat them), members on Tuesday night got the job half done. They elected Makeda Scott as chair, replacing Kathleen Causey on a 7-5 vote (the minimum needed) but retained Julie Henn as vice chair for the second year in a row as she and board member Cheryl Pasteur were tied at six votes apiece.
Ms. Scott may well prove a fortuitous choice for the top position. The Owings Mills resident was elected by Baltimore County District 4 voters to the hybrid board in 2018 and has frequently come down on the side of greater equity and diversity in the sprawling system, a key challenge. Last year, she supported Ms. Pasteur for the top post, but Ms. Scott is seen by many as a less divisive figure. Her selection this year turned on support from Erin Hager, the University of Maryland School of Medicine associate professor that Gov. Larry Hogan appointed to fill a vacancy on the board eight months ago. Ms. Hager did not, however, offer similar support for Ms. Pasteur as vice chair denying Ms. Scott a likely ally.
A certain clash of wills is expected within a school board representing so large a district. But in recent years, this particular group has seemingly done their best impression of Washington gridlock and partisan sniping with predictable results, namely a failure to hold the school system accountable. It’s gotten so bad that student members of the board, one current and four former, have spoken out about the level of “bitterness” behind closed doors. (And keep in mind these are high school students living in the social media age, so they know bitter.) In a letter, they called for new leadership to make possible “an effective and fresh start at rebuilding trust with the public.”
Frankly, we’re not certain that who serves as chair is particularly important. What’s notable is that a group of people who can’t work together well enough to select their own leaders are ill-equipped to tackle more meaningful challenges. As Exhibit A we would point to the fall debacle in which the system first announced that learning would be online through January and then abruptly changed course before changing course again, surprising all stakeholders. And then there was the recent ransomware attack that closed schools and about which Superintendent Darryl Williams had little to say to the public until County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. essentially pressured him into announcing this week that personal data of students and employees appears to be safe.
In each of these cases, the school board should have been front and center representing the interests of parents, students, system employees and county residents. But there is precious little sign of accountability and much more of dysfunction. Perhaps this was best symbolized by that weird moment during a late night school board meeting where online attendees could hear a woman suggestively moaning in the background. Investigators later concluded that the Oct. 13 incident was not a network breach. No other information for what was likely an inappropriate audio file from a participant’s laptop was ever offered to the public.
This concern about a lack of oversight is not a knock on Superintendent Williams, who was appointed to his post in May of last year, but the whole point of a school board is to supervise. Members who are squabbling, who can’t find common ground, who can’t even cohesively decide who serves as vice chair are destined to fail at that important mission. Perhaps the fact that Ms. Scott and Ms. Henn come from opposite sides of the board will force some level of cooperation. Or perhaps not. But at least we would echo what the student board members have observed: It would surely be better to have board members who “listen keenly” to fellow board members.
