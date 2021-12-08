Maryland school board sets the standard for going maskless, amid surge in COVID-19 cases | COMMENTARY

And here’s where the policy is really smart: By setting the bar this precisely, the board is providing a powerful incentive for Maryland’s students and educational staff (and even parents and other residents to some degree) to hew the line now, to get their vaccinations and boosters, and to follow CDC-recommended policies, because there is a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s the same reason educators set pass-fail standards on curriculum. There is not just a stick, there is a carrot. You are not just following these requirements because some bureaucrat has decided vaccinations and masks are appropriate, you are now given a goal. Meet that goal and the restriction is lifted: You graduate.