The importance of trees has long been underestimated — even by those with no ax to grind. They provide oxygen, improve air quality, conserve and help cleanse water, preserve soil while absorbing potentially harmful nutrients, nurture wildlife, may represent the planet’s best defense against climate change and much more. But that hasn’t kept builders, whether in Maryland or beyond, from following a familiar pattern of development: cutting down forests in order to accommodate growth. Build a house? First, you clear much of the land. A shopping center? The same. And then there are the roads and infrastructure from schools to power lines where trees and forests are treated as obstacles as well. Certainly, state, county and municipal governments have taken steps to discourage deforestation and protect some woodlands over the years that have proven modestly helpful. But when push comes to shove, the long-espoused goal of allowing no “net loss” of trees in Maryland has seemed a far-fetched dream.