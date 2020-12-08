COVID violators are not American heroes | COMMENTARY

We are in a war of sorts with a brutal, unyielding enemy. Some sacrifices must be made, whether it means restricting holiday celebrations to Zoom or a local bar closing at 9 p.m. or perhaps not opening at all for a time. In turn, there should be help extended to those from whom we have asked so much. A return to Paycheck Protection Program direct aid, for example, or mailing out another round of federal stimulus checks to individuals or simply encouraging families to order takeout from their favorite local eatery. It would be nice to think that Americans come together in our “finest hours” when times are tough just as they did 80 years ago fighting the Axis powers. The reality is probably never quite that simplistic or tidy, but surely it should be our proud, patriotic aspiration.