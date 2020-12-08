Slavery is still constitutionally legal in the U.S.; that must end | COMMENTARY

States, mostly in the South, created “black codes” that left African Americans with few rights. When those were outlawed, Jim Crows laws followed. Infractions meant harsh punishment for African Americans, who were sent to prisons on old plantations and forced into free labor (allowed by the Constitution), managed by guards — reminiscent of overseers. Some jurisdictions contracted out prisoners to plantations or used “chain gangs” to build state highways. In 1871, the Virginia Supreme Court even issued a ruling in Ruffin v. Commonwealth that declared an inmate “a slave of the state.” Filmmaker Ava Duvernay shined light on the issue with her 2016 documentary “13th,” as did Michelle Alexander in her book “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness,” among countless other activists and historians.