But there are some steps forward regarding marijuana policy we should take during this coming session, including expanding the amount a person can possess without facing criminal charges. Under current Maryland law, a person found with more than 10 grams of marijuana is committing a crime, while in Cincinnati, Ohio, for example, you can possess up to 100 grams without facing penalties. The city changed its rules in July, because of a disparity in arrests, which disproportionately targeted black citizens, even though both blacks and whites use marijuana at roughly the same rates. In Baltimore, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby this year stopped prosecuting marijuana possession cases for much the same reason.