Rising gun sales put more lives at risk | COMMENTARY

Public health studies have shown this over and over again. Having a gun in your home makes you less safe. Men who own handguns, for example, are eight times more likely to die of a gun suicide than those who do not, according to a California study published in June in The New England Journal of Medicine. In the same study, women handgun owners were 35 times more likely to be killed than women who do not own guns. The logic here is inescapable: Suicide is often an impulsive act. The presence of a firearm, especially a handgun, makes the option much more readily available. Suicide is by far the leading cause of firearm deaths, outpacing homicide by a nearly two-to-one margin. Accidental shootings are less common (representing around 1% of firearm deaths each year), but they still represented 458 deaths in 2018 including dozens of children.