Where is the outrage over Maryland’s sexual assaults? | COMMENTARY

None of this is to deny Baltimore has a homicide problem. It does. But the entire state of Maryland has a rape problem, and there doesn’t seem to be anywhere near as much concern about that. Not when there’s so little fuss over a young police officer, who is white, getting home detention for second-degree rape, which is generally defined as an act of sexual intercourse without the victim’s consent through the perpetrator’s use of force or threat of force. There have been some reforms in Maryland in recent years over matters such as the handling of rape kits that used to be routinely destroyed or never tested, but it’s also clear that much more could be done to help victims of all forms of sexual abuse.