Mosby’s beefed-up legislative staff: A compromise is possible | COMMENTARY

Voters have recently made their view known as well, approving charter amendments last month to, among other things, create a city administrator position, to make it easier to override a mayoral veto and to give the City Council greater authority to move money around the budget. The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board opposed that last measure, Question F, for the very reason that has put Mr. Scott and Mr. Mosby at loggerheads: The City Council’s longstanding lack of budgetary expertise made it a matter of putting the cart before the horse. As Mr. Mosby himself now points out, the City Council is going to be lobbied heavily by everyone and their hired guns to put tax dollars into this or that cause. How can members know if they should shift limited resources around without either relying on the city’s finance department, which is controlled by the mayor, or bringing in independent experts? (And please spare us the notion that council members themselves should possess accountancy super-powers: It doesn’t happen with their equivalents in Congress or the State House either).