If there’s one thing that Americans can have absolute faith in, it’s this: World leaders never had a high opinion of President Trump. The behind-the-back snickering is nothing new, aside from its capture on tape. Since the moment he took the oath of office (and likely before), he’s been regarded as a 21st century version of Margaret Dumont from the Marx Brothers movies who gets played right and left by the sharpies around her. Sometimes, it’s funny, as when he once claimed Korea used to be part of China or suggested Israel was outside the Middle East. Often, it’s scary as when he scorns allies, embraces tin-pot dictators and seems completely oblivious to, and uninterested in, the role U.S. diplomacy plays in the world.