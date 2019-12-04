"We're getting reports of somebody in a white van trying to snatch up young girls for human trafficking and for selling body parts, I’m told. So, we have to really be careful because there's so much evil going on, not just in the city of Baltimore but around the country," Mr. Young said. "Don't park near a white van. Make sure that you look at your surroundings, and make sure you keep your cellphone in case somebody tries to abduct you and call 911 right away."