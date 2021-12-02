Six bills deserving of veto override when Md. lawmakers reconvene Monday | COMMENTARY

While congressional redistricting headlines the upcoming special session of the Maryland General Assembly, which begins Monday, as their first order of business, lawmakers must take up Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes from the state legislature’s last regular session, which wrapped up in April. Bills passed by large majorities are expected to easily have their gubernatorial vetoes overridden by the minimum three-fifths vote. And many of the more than two dozen bills the governor vetoed are not the stuff that works up the average Maryland resident — say, how a new light rail line in the D.C. suburbs is marketed or the minimum wages paid by public utility contractors.