For those who did not have time to watch the House Judiciary Committee open their portion of the President Donald Trump impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, here are the Chapter One CliffsNotes: Before filing articles of impeachment, Congress must first decide what constitutes an impeachable offense based on four instances outlined in the U.S. Constitution: “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” But what is a high crime? What is a misdemeanor? The first order of business, then, was to trot out legal experts to help members better understand how to make the distinction between inappropriate behavior (of which there’s been so much) and impeachable behavior (of which there has surely been less).