The Abell Foundation in its report, provided several proposals to better protect consumers from predatory utility companies that we could get behind. For one, it said the PSC should be required to annually collect and report detailed billing data for consumers by zip code. This would help identify how many people are being overcharged. They also suggest that residential customers who want to use third party energy suppliers only be served by some form of aggregated supply that would ensure lower costs. Ohio and Delaware have such programs that guarantee savings to low-income households.