GTTF’s essential lesson: Upgrade civilian oversight of police | COMMENTARY

While there’s a lot to digest in the newly-released 184-page report on Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force scandal, one theme pops up over and over again: the Baltimore Police Department’s failure to self-police.
How do a group of officers turn their mission of getting guns and violent criminals off the streets into one of racketeering and plundering, a criminal enterprise perhaps unequaled in the department’s history? It begins with leadership that either chooses to embrace their inner criminal (three sergeants were among the guilty) or be wholly unaware of it. That’s not to suggest police leadership looked the other way, but rather that it often didn’t “look” at all, blithely accepting the force’s positive arrest numbers or gun confiscation statistics as proof of their effectiveness. And the consequences of that indifference are disastrous and range from worsening an already widespread lack of trust in police to the eight-figure payout (so far) stemming from the 87 lawsuits filed by those who were assaulted, incarcerated or otherwise injured by these rogue actors.
The Commission to Restore Trust in Policing offers a number of reform proposals, but one of the most important requires penetrating the existing law enforcement culture (and its fear of giving fodder to costly civil litigation) and developing a practice of more critical self-examination — and then being candid and honest with the results. That begins with beefing up a “broken” Internal Affairs office and conducting random “integrity tests” of officers, but it also requires higher involvement from civilians. Just as with any function of government, transparency and accountability are key. As long as the oversight and discipline of police officers remains cloaked in darkness and decisions made only by men and women in uniform, there is little chance of success, let alone restored faith, within the broader community. Just as courtrooms have juries and open courtrooms, some sunshine is needed when there are allegations of police misconduct. How else can city residents have faith that standards are upheld and justice is done?
That means the General Assembly will need to amend the controversial Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights this coming session to not only give police chiefs greater power to fire bad police officers, but to allow civilian oversight in so-called police accountability boards that would be set up not only in Baltimore but in every jurisdiction across the state. Board members would advise the city and counties on policing and help staff disciplinary committees and hearing boards. Why extend these reforms to police departments across the state when the Gun Trace Task Force was Baltimore’s alone? Because improved accountability and integrity is a worthwhile cause whether in the city or in Western Maryland, the Eastern Shore or anywhere in-between.
Lawmakers in Annapolis know there will be pushback from local law enforcement, of course. The howling has already begun. In Worcester County, for example, the local sheriff has posted a video on social media bemoaning the long list of police reform legislation pending in the State House. Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli sees alterations to the Law Enforcement Bill of Rights as “taking away a police officer’s right to due process.” We would respectfully disagree. Civilians can be educated on the challenges of policing. In Baltimore, for example, citizens who have expressed interest in serving on hearing boards have already begun learning about the profession, undergoing a curriculum to be approved by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission and participating in at least five 4-hour ride-alongs with officers. It’s a time-consuming process (and still ongoing), but it’s worthwhile.
Again and again, we would remind police officers and their recalcitrant union representatives that this renewed emphasis on integrity and oversight is not to punish honest cops but to prevent more ruinous scandals like the Gun Trace Task Force that not only make the jobs of good cops more difficult but, indeed, more dangerous. Police reforms like these are not anti-law enforcement but exactly the opposite. Surveys show that Baltimore residents don’t trust the police with 70% in one recent Morgan State University poll agreeing that police are not held accountable for misconduct. That’s alarming. Not every reform measure pending in Annapolis is necessarily a good one, but broader civilian review should be a no-brainer not only to make certain meaningful investigations are conducted when the facts warrant but to ensure all involved are treated fairly, without organizational bias and for the entire community to see.
