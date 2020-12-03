GTTF’s essential lesson: Upgrade civilian oversight of police | COMMENTARY

The Commission to Restore Trust in Policing offers a number of reform proposals, but one of the most important requires penetrating the existing law enforcement culture (and its fear of giving fodder to costly civil litigation) and developing a practice of more critical self-examination — and then being candid and honest with the results. That begins with beefing up a “broken” Internal Affairs office and conducting random “integrity tests” of officers, but it also requires higher involvement from civilians. Just as with any function of government, transparency and accountability are key. As long as the oversight and discipline of police officers remains cloaked in darkness and decisions made only by men and women in uniform, there is little chance of success, let alone restored faith, within the broader community. Just as courtrooms have juries and open courtrooms, some sunshine is needed when there are allegations of police misconduct. How else can city residents have faith that standards are upheld and justice is done?