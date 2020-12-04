Will a Superblock redevelopment work this time? Let’s hope so. | COMMENTARY

The Superblock has long been envisioned as the cornerstone that would transform the west side of downtown, but plans for the former shopping district bounded by Lexington, Howard and Fayette streets and Park Avenue, have never been able to get off the ground. Ever since the Baltimore Development Corp. first put out a request for proposal for the area in 2003, the project has gone nowhere, beset by legal challenges, financing problems and an economic downturn.
Now the BDC has selected a new team of developers to take a stab at it. On Wednesday, the city’s spending board approved the sale of 18 properties for $4.5 million to Westside Partners LLC, made up of four firms: Landmark Partners, Vitruvius Co., Partnered and Mayson Dixon. Design and architecture firm Gensler and creative company Cohere are also part of the project.
They’ve been entrusted with a job no one else has yet been able to achieve: turning a long-neglected area into a thriving, modern-day shopping district that helps boost downtown, which has been losing businesses to trendier parts of the city. (T. Rowe Price is the latest example; the investment management firm just announced it was leaving its longtime home on Pratt Street for new digs at Harbor Point.)
The BDC sees the venture — envisioned as a multi-use development called The Compass — as a potential bridge connecting the Central Business District, Mount Vernon and the city’s west side. We certainly wish the developers luck. Despite its proximity to key public transportation hubs, the Superblock has sat dormant for far too long.
Westside Partners has a mountain of a challenges ahead of them, however, and must overcome many of the problems that plagued the development in the past. The Superblock is a massive project with hard-to-overhaul historic buildings. The last developers to pursue it, Lexington Square Partners LLC, were hindered by the 2008 recession and lawsuits — including one filed by trial lawyer and Orioles’ owner Peter G. Angelos over building condemnation and preservation of historic buildings. After the city had granted several extensions giving the company exclusive rights to develop the land, the mayoral administration of Stephanie Rawlings-Blake in 2013 cut ties with the developer, which hadn’t secured financing for the project.
Westside Partners, which says it is still “working through” financing options, is also facing a pandemic that has created an uncertain economic environment that’s bound to make it difficult to get public subsidies from governments looking at deficits in the near future. Banks and investors aren’t handing out financing too freely these days, either. But the development team has some things on its side, too, including local team members who know the market and say they have “extensive adaptive reuse experience.” They are not intimidated by old buildings and say part of the reason they went after this project was because of its historic nature and inherent character.
“The balance between historic redevelopment and timeless modernization will be an integral part of our story,” members of the team said in an email.
They also have the support of the Downtown Partnership, which likes that the developers want to include some of the local and minority-owned businesses already in the area. The group may also be able to better manage the massive project by using four firms. The original idea was that it be carried out by one developer, which may have proven to unwieldy. Four separate firms might be able to qualify for bank financing on a smaller scale.
We hope the Superblock is about to embark on massive change, that it’s about to experience a rebirth, that plans for a mixed use development will bring thousands of new residents downtown and new shopping opportunities, as well. But after 17 years of disappointments, we’re skeptical. If Westside Partners manages to pull off what nobody else has, we’ll be among the first to congratulate them, however, and give credit where it’s due.
