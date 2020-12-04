Will a Superblock redevelopment work this time? Let’s hope so. | COMMENTARY

Westside Partners, which says it is still “working through” financing options, is also facing a pandemic that has created an uncertain economic environment that’s bound to make it difficult to get public subsidies from governments looking at deficits in the near future. Banks and investors aren’t handing out financing too freely these days, either. But the development team has some things on its side, too, including local team members who know the market and say they have “extensive adaptive reuse experience.” They are not intimidated by old buildings and say part of the reason they went after this project was because of its historic nature and inherent character.