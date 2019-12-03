The latest Maryland School Report Card is out and will no doubt leave parents and other stakeholders scurrying to check out the results. Did my child’s school earn one, two, three, four or five stars? Is it better or worse than last year’s inaugural rating? If the purpose of the report card was to give everyone a quick and easy way to judge school performance, it succeeds as intended. Five is an “A,” one is an “F,” or something proximate. Those who live in the shrinking number of top-performing districts will find comfort; those who live in low-scoring zones will not. Who knows what those living in the growing middle range will think (the 3-star rating is now applied to one-third of all schools instead of last year’s one-quarter).