And while it’s all very well to debate the best way to keep firearms out of the hands of violent criminals or the severely mentally ill, is there really any serious debate about whether preventing guns from being stolen in the first place is a good idea? Certainly, we could rely on gun shop owners to secure their weaponry as they would seem to have an economic incentive to do so. But what if some individual just doesn’t see the need and would prefer to take the risk of theft rather than spend money on security? We don’t put up with that approach from restaurant owners (food safety is regulated) or movie houses (fire exits are mandated) or even ditch diggers, who are required to shore up trenches so they don’t collapse. By regulating all gun stores equally, they all remain competitive in the marketplace with each facing the same security costs.