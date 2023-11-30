Dangerous Maryland gun ruling deserves full (4th) court press | STAFF COMMENTARY

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit building in Richmond, Virginia. The court may soon face an appeal of a 3-judge panel that ruled provisions of a 2013 Maryland law requiring people to undergo training and background checks before applying for licenses to buy handguns was unconstitutional. File. (Steve Helber/Associated Press) (Steve Helber/AP)

In the next week, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown is expected to decide how best to deal with the Nov. 21 federal appeals court decision overturning key provisions in a decade-old gun safety law requiring handgun purchasers be fingerprinted, trained and face a waiting period of up to 30 days. A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled that these restrictions failed the standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen last year that such limits must be “consistent with this Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.” In other words, if the government didn’t regulate guns in a similar manner in Colonial times, it can’t do so today. It’s a point of view that seems foolish on its face given vast changes in technology and social norms that may yet be dawning on certain members of the nation’s highest court.

This attorney general has long supported sensible gun safety laws, and Gov. Wes Moore has decried the decision. The question at hand is whether to file a petition for rehearing to the full 4th Circuit or to appeal the matter to the Supreme Court. We believe the 4th Circuit is the better choice, in part because of the dissent offered by U.S. Circuit Judge Barbara Milano Keenan in the panel’s 2-1 ruling. She argued how her fellow judges clearly misapplied Bruen and how their decision would effectively strike down as unconstitutional all laws requiring a permit to purchase a gun.

So while the 4th Circuit has a reputation for leaning right on certain matters (and Judge Keenan was an appointee of Barack Obama), her view may well be shared. We would point to Kolbe v. Hogan, when the circumstances were strikingly similar. In that 2017 decision, the same circuit ruled en banc that Maryland’s restrictions on military-style assault weapons and large-capacity magazines could stand, reversing a 3-judge panel. The full court saw the compelling interest in protecting public safety. Of course, times have changed a bit — including the addition of Donald Trump’s judicial appointees (one of whom, Judge Julius Richardson, wrote for the 2-1 majority in the recent Maryland ruling). But should the tactic fail AG Brown still has the Supreme Court option.

And even on that front, there is reason for hope. It was clear during the recent oral arguments in U.S. v. Rahimi, an especially odious case where it was argued that a state should not have the authority to prevent a domestic abuser from buying firearms, that at least some in the Supreme Court majority in Bruen may be having some second thoughts. Gun sellers of the 18th century may not have tracked individuals like Zackey Rahimi who was under a restraining order for threatening to shoot his girlfriend after physically assaulting her but then they lacked the technology. This was not about denying any right to a law-abiding citizen. He subsequently used the gun in question to randomly attack people, even shooting at a police car.

By the same token, what seems to have triggered the adverse ruling against Maryland’s Firearm Safety Act of 2013 comes down to a modest inconvenience. One of the primary goals of licensing is to prevent “straw” purchases where third parties buy handguns to bypass background checks. And a 30-day delay? Trivial given how all sorts of fundamental rights face similar restrictions in modern life. Even something as sacred as First Amendment-protected public protests often require some kind of registration to be staged in public areas.

Bruen was a terrible decision — as was 2008′s District of Columbia v. Heller, where the Second Amendment’s reference to well-regulated militias suddenly dropped out of sight. But neither was chiseled on a stone tablet. It’s up to enlightened advocates like Maryland’s attorney general to do what they can to convince the judicial branch that real lives are at stake and steer us back to the law books instead of some sanitized version of history. Single-shot muskets are one thing, the 21st century’s weapons of mass destruction are quite another. And it doesn’t take more than a passing glance at gun deaths — with the U.S. at more than 14 per 100,000 annually — to appreciate how high the stakes.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.