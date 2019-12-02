And here’s where it gets really good. How do Ravens fans honor this 22-year-old wunderkind, this Most Valuable Player candidate? Oh, sure, there are the usual ways. The cheers, the fan clubs, the “MVP” chants during games. But our favorite is the pitch-perfect line that’s already made it onto countless t-shirts, sweatshirts and other sportswear that can be seen from Bel Air to Annapolis to Westminster and everywhere in between: “Not bad for a running back.” That’s because before he was drafted by the NFL last year, Lamar Jackson was viewed by some talent scouts as a better fit at running back than quarterback. The pass-first, run-second QB was so against that label he declined to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and it’s one reason the Louisville star fell to the bottom of the first round allowing the Ravens to draft him.