Lame-duck Congress must approve bipartisan stimulus bill | COMMENTARY

Mr. McConnell may not be ready to go centrist in the manner of Governor Hogan, but he and his fellow GOP senators can surely see advantage in giving compromise a chance at least once, not to mention help states run by Republican governors. Walk away from this bipartisan measure and the Biden administration can rightfully claim that Republicans remain the party of the rich despite all that populist rhetoric of the last four years. That doesn’t seem like a winning message in 2022 anymore than it does in 2020. Americans have seen what Congress can do when it’s properly motivated as it was when it passed the CARES Act in March. Another economic shot in the arm is just what the doctor ordered.