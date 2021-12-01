Let’s stop rewarding ranting politicians and the COVID misinformed | COMMENTARY

Did you hear the one about the Towson priest who spoke out against COVID-19 vaccination mandates as going against the teachings of Jesus? And no, that’s no a setup for a bad joke. Edward Meeks, pastor of Christ the King Catholic Church in Towson, can be seen on a YouTube video gravely warning his congregation that “no earthly king or president or public health official or billionaire technocratic gets to dictate what we must put into our bodies.” It’s gotten thousands of hits and national attention. It’s also a point of view that seems to run counter to the views frequently offered by Pope Francis, who has urged people to get vaccinated and described COVID-19 shots as “morally acceptable,” while also observing that children have been required to get vaccinations against measles and polio for decades. But, of course, Father Meeks has every right to offer his opinion, just as he did when he called Joe Biden a “phony Catholic.”