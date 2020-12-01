Baltimore County schools cyberattack: a lesson in lax cybersecurity | COMMENTARY

Baltimore County school officials must also be more forthcoming with information. They have revealed very few details about the nature of the attack and what was compromised, leaving teachers to speculate on social media that the system may have been a victim of ryuk ransomware. The school system has not confirmed that; it hasn’t confirmed much of anything and that is not helping the confidence of parents who are already feeling insecure about their children’s education during a pandemic. They have a right to know what’s going on, whether their child’s personal information has been accessed and what risks they may face. We get that there is an ongoing criminal investigation, but the lack of detail only adds to the anxiety of an already anxious year.