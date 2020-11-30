NFL face mask violations (and related pandemic indiscretions) deserve more than a flag | COMMENTARY

The athletes aren’t personally in the high-risk category, of course. Many of those who have tested positive have reported mild symptoms. The possibility of serious health issues can’t be entirely dismissed, but the typical football player surely faces greater personal peril on the field, where a degenerative brain disease known as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy has been linked to repetitive hits to the head, than they do from COVID-19. But what about their families? Their neighbors? Their communities? What about the football fans who get the message that coronavirus precautions like wearing a mask are not what tough guys do? Whether the Ravens make the playoffs or not this season, the team has already let us down by not setting the right example internally, to the league, to the community and to TV viewers. That’s not the fault of one staff member, that’s the fault of a wrongheaded mentality that the team and the league allowed to fester. And it must not be allowed to continue.