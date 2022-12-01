Resolving disputed BWI contract should fall to Moore administration | COMMENTARY

One of the more fortuitous decisions of the Maryland Department of Transportation in recent weeks was the choice not to seek final approval for the controversial multibillion-dollar contract to widen the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 with costly toll lanes until after Gov. Larry Hogan leaves office in January. That decision, announced on Nov. 17, may have been more a matter of necessity than choice, given some unresolved legal challenges, as well as the fact that federal authorities had not given their OK for the public-private partnership proposal, which would involve tolls as high as $22 per mile for tractor-trailers. But it also suits the political circumstances.

Wes Moore is scheduled to be sworn in as governor on Jan. 18, and he deserves the chance to have a say in such a major policy choice. But even more importantly, he and incoming Comptroller Brooke Lierman represent two of the three votes on the Maryland Board of Public Works, the body that must give final approval. To push an $11 billion public works project now — one that has been vigorously opposed by Montgomery County’s executive and quite a few others — is simply not appropriate for a double-lame duck panel (the other departing waterfowl being outgoing Comptroller Peter Franchot).

Advertisement

Yet another major contract that has also stirred up substantial opposition remains on the Hogan agenda and could potentially be considered by that lame-duck Board of Public Works as early as next week. It’s a 20-year pact likely worth over $100 million to run the concessions — including food, beverage and retail outlets — at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Such procurements are normally routine stuff but, according to Maryland Matters, the nonprofit news website that closely follows state government and politics, this has proven to be anything but ordinary. The concern expressed by some bidders is that a politically connected startup, New Market Development, is set to be awarded the contract, the Request For Proposal for which was twice altered to accommodate the firm.

Advertisement

Two familiar names are associated with New Market. They are Bruce Bereano, the longtime Annapolis lobbyist who was convicted of mail fraud in the 1990s, and Major F. Riddick Jr., the former chief of staff to Gov. Parris Glendening who drew attention for lucrative pension benefit he helped arrange for himself and other top officials while working for Glendening in Prince George’s County government.

Is this a shady deal? Is there any wrongdoing? Or is it merely the grousing of losing bidders? We don’t know. A spokesman for the Maryland Aviation Administration declined to discuss the matter, including the potential timing of any presentation to the Board of Public Works. But we do know this much: There is no earthly reason why BWI should be locked into such a contract in the waning days of the Hogan administration. The danger is that outgoing officials, who no longer have to worry about what judgment voters may pass on such a transaction, will be tempted to rush it through to benefit their friends and allies. That’s not to suggest that’s the intent, but the perception is there when any administration is leaving office. And Maryland has a long enough history with pay-to-play arrangements with state contractors and other political machinations, dating to Spiro T. Agnew, to take such allegations seriously. What better protection against this possibility than to have the newly elected governor and comptroller providing fresh scrutiny?

And so we would go back to our view on the Capital Beltway and I-270 toll project: Maryland’s governor-elect (along with Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller) were just chosen by nearly 65% of those Marylanders who cast ballots this year. That is the largest margin of victory since William Donald Schaefer and Melvin A. “Mickey” Steinberg were first elected as governor and lieutenant governor in 1986. Even Schaefer’s reelection in 1990 fell short of that kind of landslide margin. The voters have just given an enormous, once-in-a-generation endorsement of the Moore-Miller team. This history-making pair deserve to be able to call the shots on major policy choices from this moment forward — and that’s especially true on extremely lucrative contracts that may represent questionable policy choices (such as pricey tolls) or raise concerns about ethics. To date, Governor Hogan has demonstrated an admirable willingness to help with the transition. Putting major contracts on hold would be in keeping with that sentiment.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.