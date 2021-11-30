Baltimore needs to upgrade transit beyond fresh paint and bus shelters | COMMENTARY

Of course, nobody mentioned the Red Line. Perhaps that was just an effort to be polite to Secretary Slater and others from the Hogan administration, but we still hold out hope that Maryland’s next governor will be more focused on the Baltimore area’s transit needs instead of merely shoveling billions of transit and highway expansion money toward the Washington, D.C. suburbs. Connecting people with jobs and better educational opportunities would truly be a game changer for a city suffering from a lack of both. And no elected official who is serious about reducing Baltimore’s homicide numbers can afford to ignore its underwhelming public transit system where ridership remains about one-third below pre-pandemic levels.