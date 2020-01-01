Parents need to do better. We know life gets stressful and portable tablets and devices make it easier to take screens anywhere. How many times have we seen a toddler in a shopping cart at the grocery store grasping a smart phone with children’s songs blaring out. We’re not trying to judge, but moms and dads need to fight the temptation to turn devices on when they’re children get a little fussy. How about a rattle, stuffed animal or picture book to flip through. Parents also need to find down time for themselves so the harried nature of parenting doesn’t overwhelm them. That is when they are more likely to take the easy way out.