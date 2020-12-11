Unprecedented giving proves pandemic doesn’t only bring out the worst in people | COMMENTARY

This spring, unemployment peaked at an “unprecedented level not seen since data collection started in 1948,” according to a brief from the Congressional Research Service, updated Dec. 7. In April, the national unemployment rate was 14.7%, and today, it hovers at a still high 6.7%. Part-time workers, those without college degrees and people of color were hit especially hard, with unemployment rates surpassing other groups. And with coronavirus case numbers surging again, and new rounds of restrictions being implemented at the local and state levels, many industries are expected to have a rough winter. Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County, for example, recently ordered restaurants shuttered for all but takeout service beginning Friday and capped capacity at 25% for retail businesses and others in the hopes it will stem the tide. Some businesses will not make it through the end of year, which means more people will lose their jobs.