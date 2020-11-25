Maryland should stick with virtual learning - for now | COMMENTARY

This is hardly the ideal solution, of course, more like a best-of-bad choice. That’s what the pandemic has wrought over and over again — difficult choices that still need to be made that usually involve balancing risks to the well-being of community at large and also specific individuals and groups. Superintendent Salmon has often been reluctant to impose her will on local school systems but this is not the time for hesitancy or irresolution. Nor has any portion of the state been spared by the pandemic. This is not just a Central Maryland problem, nor a rural problem, not just felt by Democrats or Republicans, it’s a problem everywhere. Some parents won’t like the loss of any form of in-person instruction. Some critics will no doubt perceive it as unnecessary, others as a sop to a powerful union. To those, we would ask only that they consult their local teachers and they’ll soon discover just how destructive this back-and-forth, off-and-on has been to education’s front line personnel. As Ms. Best writes, it’s been a “roller coaster” for all involved and “put simply, it’s been exhausting.”