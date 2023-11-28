Can elected officials resist the lure of more online betting to balance Md.’s budget? | STAFF COMMENTARY

The online offshoot of brick-and-mortar gambling is still in its infancy. Despite the proliferation of online sports betting in many states, playing casino games online still has a long way to go. Yet lawmakers in Annapolis make consider some form of internet gaming expansion to help offset project budget deficits when the Maryland General Assembly reconvenes this January. File. (Tribune Content Agency) (Wpadington // Shutterstock)

For anyone suffering from addiction, denial is the easiest way to avoid unpleasant truths. Unless one admits to an addiction, it will never be addressed. So it is with gambling addiction, but so it also is with the Maryland General Assembly’s desire to find the easiest possible fix to help balance projected budget deficits. And, unfortunately, the two circumstances may soon align as lawmakers return to Annapolis in January with a need to fill some budgetary holes. And one attractive option — a way to avoid the far more politically painful options of raising taxes or cutting spending or doing both — involves giving Marylanders greater access to internet gambling.

We trust Gov. Wes Moore and lawmakers will not embrace this potential expansion of gambling — essentially offering casino games online — without a full appreciation of the harm it could wreak on a lot of Marylanders. Even now, it’s difficult to assess the full impact of sports betting that was legalized just three years ago with a 2-to-1 endorsement from voters. Oh, it’s pretty easy to see one side of that equation. All forms of legalized gambling from lottery to the brick-and-mortar casinos, including betting on sporting events, contributed a whopping $1.5 billion to the state budget in the last fiscal year, which was drawn from $4.5 billion that was gambled. A big chunk of the state’s share went to support K-12 public education. The individual state income tax and sales tax are the only other revenue sources in that ballpark.

But here’s the other side: In July, a legislative committee reported that while there are likely hundreds of thousands of Marylanders who have a gambling problem only a fraction are reaching out for help. We don’t know what harm the expansion of gambling has wrought, what the human cost has been. Of course, there were people addicted to gambling when all this additional betting was illegal. But when the state is profiting from addiction, it’s fair to expect that the term “responsible gambling” applies to the gamblers as well as those who are running the games of chance. Gambling addiction has been linked to bankruptcy and other financial hardship, depression, increased use of alcohol and drugs, and unemployment. This cost may often be hidden, but it’s there.

The anticipated state budget deficits are real, too. It’s projected to be $418 million in the next fiscal year and then balloon to $1.8 billion by 2027. Increased education aid is a major factor, but so is a relatively stagnant economy combined with rising costs due to inflation. Online gaming could raise as much as $900 million annually but only if lawmakers approve it in 2024. Just as with sports wagering, voters must have their say. So if the measure doesn’t appear on the 2024 ballot, it won’t get a second chance until 2026, which means revenue won’t even start to be collected until 2027. And you can bet (if you will pardon the expression) it won’t be anything near $900 million in Year 1, let alone $1.8 billion.

Our recommendation then is to go slowly and cautiously. Only a handful of states have legalized online casino gambling — including New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia. One compromise might be, for example, to permit online poker games alone and then only with live dealers. This would limit the appeal much more than, for example, mindless spins of online slot machines. And it’s not exactly an off-the-wall idea. Nevada has for 10 years offered online poker sites but not other forms of casino gambling. Granted, that’s probably because the big gaming companies don’t want to adversely impact their casinos, but it does have the secondary benefit of perhaps protecting the public health.

Gambling addiction is no small matter. In the United States at least 2 million adults are believed to suffer from what is classified by the American Psychiatric Association as a mental health disorder. In addition, as many as 6 million more are believed to have a mild or moderate problem with this form of addiction. Until Maryland has a much better handle on recognizing and treating such individuals, a major expansion of gambling should not be in the cards.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.