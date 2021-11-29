Treat the omicron variant with less politics — and less panic | COMMENTARY

If last Friday’s 905-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average or the latest surge in border closings didn’t capture your attention, that may actually be a good thing. Both are a product of omicron, the latest coronavirus variant to rear its ugly head. First detected in South Africa, this version of COVID-19 comes with a very high global risk of disease surges, according to the World Health Organization. It has already been found in a variety of countries, from Australia to the United Kingdom, as well as our neighbor to the north: Canada, with at least two cases confirmed in Ontario. How serious a health threat does it pose? Scientists aren’t quite sure. But because of its composition, experts believe it represents a greater risk of spreading quickly. But it also appears to be producing relatively mild symptoms so far, and it will take weeks yet to determine exactly how it may interact with vaccines and therapies.