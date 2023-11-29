The lesson for Baltimore of inclusionary housing: Location matters (a lot) | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It’s been observed before, but it’s worth noting again: Many of Baltimore’s worst problems stem from concentrated poverty. There are broad swathes of the city where a high percentage of people live below the poverty threshold. The effect? People become isolated. Businesses do not thrive, so it’s difficult to find employment. Social cohesion suffers. Health problems manifest. There is increased crime, gun violence and addiction. Schools become places of potential respite for youngsters instead of places of learning. People are literally trapped in their circumstances. Some may overcome the odds, but not most. The obstacles are simply too great.

Efforts to help people overcome these disadvantages can surely help. Whether through charitable organizations or taxpayer-backed social service agencies, lifelines can be thrown and have been. But sometimes it amounts to no more than chipping at the edges. Better quality housing or job training can help but it’s an uphill climb when you live not just in a food desert but a jobs desert, a public safety desert, a better opportunity desert. Now, imagine if you could live in a place that was not a desert at all but perhaps, if not an oasis, simply a mix of haves, have-nots and maybe even some have-extras?

Last week, the Baltimore City Council advanced legislation to promote what is known as inclusionary housing. What is that exactly? It’s about imposing requirements on developers who are seeking to build new housing to set aside some percentage of their projects for lower-income renters. The specifics can prove controversial — and have. How much of a housing development should be allotted for this purpose? What should be the standards? What level of public subsidy (to cover rents for those who can’t otherwise afford a rental unit, for example) should be provided? And will developers facing this burden still be interested in investing in a city project if it undercuts their profit margin?

In fairness, this can be a difficult balance to strike, especially if you’re not in a booming housing market. Baltimore has attempted inclusionary housing before. A 2007 law is generally regarded as a complete and utter failure with relatively few affordable units ever built (dozens, at best) but developers reaping millions of dollars in tax breaks anyway. That doesn’t make the goal of inclusionary housing wrong, it only underscores how difficult it is to pull off. New Jersey, Massachusetts and California are regarded as national leaders in producing affordable housing through this method whether through incentives or mandates or some combination. There are more than 1,000 such programs nationwide mostly at the town, city or county level creating thousands of new housing units annually. But any standard, Baltimore is lagging.

The most successful programs not only seek a mix of incomes but are equity-minded, often creating generational opportunities for families of color. It is essentially a form of integration, both socioeconomic and racial. Deconcentrating poverty means families live in safer environments with better role models and job opportunities. But the programs also require political acceptance. What happens if market-rate tenants avoid such projects? Suddenly, it’s just a return to redlining and urban flight. Yet many successful cities have long provided homes for individuals under a variety of economic circumstances. Why can’t they do so again with support from elected leaders?

Some may find Baltimore’s timing problematic. After all, there are potential budget deficits looming on the horizon. How can Mayor Brandon Scott or members of the City Council scrape together financial incentives to deep-pocketed developers when they don’t yet know how the city will pay for its share of school funding under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future? One way would be for developers to appreciate the social benefits and embrace this opportunity without extra tax breaks. P. David Bramble of MCB Real Estate may find his plans for waterfront apartments on Light Street in the Inner Harbor get more favorable consideration if affordable housing was part of his plans for high-rise apartments.

The City Council has much to consider before members take up the two pieces of legislation again next Monday. But this we do know for sure: Inclusionary housing can create safer, healthier and more sustainable places to raise children who might otherwise be trapped in broadly disadvantaged neighborhoods. It’s worth the effort to give them a better chance to flourish.

