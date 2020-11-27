Baltimore is trying a holistic approach to homicides. Will it work? | COMMENTARY

There is room for hope, however. The city is embarking on a holistic approach to homicides that has the potential to result in institutional change over the long haul by disrupting the culture of violence. The idea is provide support to the most at-risk men, those over the age of 25 who are responsible for most of the gun violence, and teach them to resolve conflict without a gun and give them a path to a better life by connecting to them to community groups and services including skills training, housing assistance and substance abuse treatment — whatever it is that is keeping them from being productive members of society. They could even be relocated if temptations are too strong in their old neighborhoods. Murderers and the most hard-core violent offenders will still face arrest and prosecution and be held accountable.