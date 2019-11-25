We’ve said it before, but let’s say it again: Governor Hogan’s response so far to the Kirwan Commission has been perhaps his single most disappointing moment in office. And while it’s all very well to fret about affordability of any new program whether it be education or beltway widening, the governor has gone around the bend with what are basically two reactions: First there’s his scorched earth take on Kirwan as the demonized “Kirwan Tax Hike Commission” and a union power play. And second, after proponents point out that Maryland residents actually want better schools and are willing to pay more for them, is his claim that no governor has spent more money on K-12 in this state than he. That last claim is absolutely true because increased enrollment, inflation and state law has forced it on him (but he doesn’t generally mention that bit of nuance); it’s not like he had much of a choice in the matter.