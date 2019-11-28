A Notes and Comment column The Sun ran in 1970 began this way: “We always enjoy reading Presidential Proclamations on Thanksgiving. These are required by Section 6103 of Title 5 of the United States Code. Every November, some writer on the White House Staff must produce something new about Thanksgiving. It is not easy. We know because we have to do the same thing, sort of — produce an annual editorial about the subject with something new in it. That’s the corporate or institutional or editorial ‘we, ' by the way. Like presidential speechwriters, we editorial writers are an anonymous and nonpersonal species. No one will ever know who the writer was who produced Proclamation 4201 for President Nixon, or what his true feelings are on the subject of Thanksgiving.”